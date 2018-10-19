Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go Sunday
Hopkins (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after logging a limited practice Friday.
Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Will Fuller (hip) are also free of Week 7 injury designations, meaning that the Texans will have their top three pass catchers available this weekend. Hopkins is thus set to maintain his key role in the team's passing attack, a context that has yielded him a team-high 44 catches and 63 targets (for 657 yards and three TDs) through six contests.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited to start week•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone Week 6•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go Week 6•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reps limited at practice again•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7