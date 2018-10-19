Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go Sunday

Hopkins (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after logging a limited practice Friday.

Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Will Fuller (hip) are also free of Week 7 injury designations, meaning that the Texans will have their top three pass catchers available this weekend. Hopkins is thus set to maintain his key role in the team's passing attack, a context that has yielded him a team-high 44 catches and 63 targets (for 657 yards and three TDs) through six contests.