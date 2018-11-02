Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go this week

Hopkins (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Texans listed Hopkins as a limited practice participant all week, but his status for Sunday's contest wasn't really in doubt. The team's wideout corps took a big hit in Week 8 when Will Fuller (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL, but the Texans quickly filled the void by trading for Demaryius Thomas. The deal shouldn't impact Hopkins' status as QB Deshaun Watson top target, however, with Thomas' presence more likely to impact the upside of fellow receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring).