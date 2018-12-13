Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go this week

Hopkins (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Jets.

Hopkins continues to be limited at practice, but as usual, he'll be out there on game day and on track to maintain his high-volume role in the Houston offense. He'll take aim at a Jets squad that snapped a six-game slide with a 27-23 win over the Bills this past Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories