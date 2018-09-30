Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go Week 4
Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Though the combination of injuries resulted in Hopkins entering the weekend with a questionable tag, the wideout was never in serious peril of missing the divisional matchup. Hopkins appeared on the Texans' injury report a week ago with the same list of issues, but ultimately suited up in the Week 3 loss to the Giants, logging all 68 of the team's offensive snaps and finishing with six receptions for 86 yards on 10 targets. Another healthy snap and target count likely awaits him Sunday.
