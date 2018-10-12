Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go Week 6
Hopkins (foot) does not carry a Week 6 injury designation after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
The same applies to Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Will Fuller (hamstring), meaning that the Texans will have their top three pass catchers available Sunday against the Bills. Deshaun Watson (chest) is listed as questionable for the contest, but we'd be surprised if he didn't play. Hopkins has been a steady high-volume option through Houston's first five games en route to accumulating 39 catches on 57 targets for a league-high 594 yards and two TDs.
