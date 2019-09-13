Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go
Hopkins (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Hopkins has been listed as a limited practice participant all week, but there was never really an doubt regarding his Week 2 status, a notion confirmed by the fact that Houston's top wideout heads into the weekend minus an injury tag.
