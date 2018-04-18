Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has lofty expectations for 2018
Hopkins (calf) said he expects himself and Deshaun Watson (knee) to be the best quarterback and wideout tandem in the NFL during the upcoming season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Hopkins actually managed just fine after Watson suffered a torn ACL in early November, but the rest of the Houston offense torpedoed, with the team ultimately losing nine of its final 10 games. While Watson's recovery will require close monitoring as the season approaches, Hopkins likely is back to full strength for the start of the offseason program, as the calf injury that sidelined him for Week 17 hasn't been mentioned since he used it as an excuse to skip the Pro Bowl in late January. Hopkins has only missed the one game in five professional seasons, averaging 82.6 catches for 1,173 yards and 7.3 touchdowns annually.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Pulls out of Pro Bowl•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Record-setting season•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Officially ruled out•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Confirms he won't play•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Trending toward game-time decision•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to sit out season finale•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...