Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has lofty expectations for 2018

Hopkins (calf) said he expects himself and Deshaun Watson (knee) to be the best quarterback and wideout tandem in the NFL during the upcoming season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins actually managed just fine after Watson suffered a torn ACL in early November, but the rest of the Houston offense torpedoed, with the team ultimately losing nine of its final 10 games. While Watson's recovery will require close monitoring as the season approaches, Hopkins likely is back to full strength for the start of the offseason program, as the calf injury that sidelined him for Week 17 hasn't been mentioned since he used it as an excuse to skip the Pro Bowl in late January. Hopkins has only missed the one game in five professional seasons, averaging 82.6 catches for 1,173 yards and 7.3 touchdowns annually.