Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has lofty expectations

Hopkins (calf) said he expects himself and Deshaun Watson (knee) to be the best quarterback-wideout duo in the NFL, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.

Hopkins actually got along just fine after Watson suffered a torn ACL in early November, but the rest of the Houston offense torpedoed, with the team ultimately losing nine of its final 10 games. While Watson's recovery will require close monitoring as the season approaches, Hopkins likely is back to full strength for the start of the offseason program, as the calf injury that sidelined him for Week 17 hasn't been mentioned since he used it as an excuse to skip the Pro Bowl in late January. He's only missed the one game in five professional seasons, averaging 82.6 catches for 1,173 yards and 7.3 touchdowns per year.