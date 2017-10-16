Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has season-low four targets in win
Hopkins caught two of four targets for 19 yards, including a three-yard touchdown reception in a 33-17 win over Cleveland in Week 6.
The Browns acted, appropriately enough, like Hopkins was the one player they had to take out of the game, so they threw their double-teams at him. The four targets were a season-low for Hopkins. Unfortunately for the Browns, this isn't Brock Osweiler's team any longer. With Deshaun Watson under the center, the Texans are no longer one-dimensional and have multiple weapons. Hopkins was able to catch his team-high sixth touchdown pass of the season -- the third straight week with a score -- which salvaged an otherwise unspectacular day. Houston is off next week and will return Week 8 on the road in Seattle.
