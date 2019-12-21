Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Held down to 23 yards
Hopkins caught five of nine targets for 23 yards during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.
Hopkins' 23 yards were his smallest output since Week 6 of the 2017 season as Tampa Bay's defenders did well in keeping him in front of them, his longest gain of the day mustering just seven yards. Saturday was an overall sloppy performance by the Texans offense and it'd be foolish to overthink Hopkins' output, especially considering he entered Saturday with at least 90 yards in three of his prior four games. The regular season ends next Sunday against a Titans defense that surrendered 119 yards to Hopkins in Week 15, his second highest total of the season.
