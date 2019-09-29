Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Held in check versus Panthers
Hopkins caught five of eight targets for 41 yards and threw an interception on his lone pass attempt during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers.
Hopkins averaged a mere 8.2 yards per catch as he recorded a long gain of just 14 yards. He also attempted an ill-advised pass which resulted in an interception on a trick play in the red zone during the second quarter. After an electric season opener, Hopkins has struggled to the tune of 49.3 receiving yards per game with no touchdowns over the last three. He'll look to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with the Falcons next Sunday.
