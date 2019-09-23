Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Held in check

Hopkins hauled in six of his seven targets for 67 yards in Week 3 against the Chargers.

Hopkins posted a strong catch rate, but couldn't shake loose of the Chargers defense. His longest reception went for 34 yards, with the rest of five receptions accounting for a total of just 33 yards. Since finding the end zone twice and posting 111 yards in Week 1, Hopkins has combined for just 107 yards with no touchdowns in his past two games. He'll look return to his dominant form in Week 4 against the Panthers.