Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: In uniform, but not expected to play much
Though Hopkins (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle indicates that the wideout is "expected to play sparingly" in the contest.
The Texans still have a chance move up from the AFC's No. 4 seed to the No. 3 spot with a win Sunday and a Kansas City loss, but it sounds like the team is inclined to proceed cautiously with Hopkins, especially if the Chiefs hold on to their third quarter lead over the Chargers. With Kenny Stills (knee) and Will Fuller (groin) inactive, look for DeAndre Carter, Keke Coutee and Steven Mitchell to handle the bulk of the team's Week 17 wideout duties.
