Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Intends to play
Hopkins (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, expects to play, but will go through a pregame workout before the Texans decide on his fate, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Hopkins has been regularly limited in practices this season primarily for maintenance purposes, but his restrictions in the Texans' Week 16 sessions looked to have been legitimately injury related after he tweaked his ankle in last weekend's win over the Jets. According to Rapoport, Hopkins is adamant about suiting up with playoff slotting on the line for Houston, but team trainers need to be convinced the wideout is reasonably healthy before giving him the green light. Final word on Hopkins' status should come when the Texans release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
