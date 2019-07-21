Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Lands on PUP list

The Texans placed Hopkins (shoulder) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hopkins revealed in early June that the shoulder injury he suffered in the postseason involved ligaments tearing off the bone and that it was more serious than the strain that many originally believed it to be. The 27-year-old was plagued by injuries in 2018, as he dealt with thumb, ankle, foot and hamstring issues throughout the regular season but never missed a game. Hopkins can be taken off the PUP list at anytime between now and the end of preseason.