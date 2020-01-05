Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leading receiver in wild-card win

Hopkins caught six of eight targets for 90 yards in Saturday's 22-19 win over the Bills. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The entire Texans offense was stagnant in the first half as the team faced a 13-0 deficit heading into the third quarter, and things didn't seem much better for Houston coming out of halftime after Hopkins lost a fumble on his first catch of the game. He got rolling after that, however, making two big grabs to help set up a Deshaun Watson TD run that got the team on the board, and Hopkins was huge in the fourth quarter and OT as they completed the comeback. The All-Pro ended up leading all players in receiving yards in the game, and he could be in line for another big performance next Sunday in Kansas City in the AFC divisional round -- in five career games against the Chiefs, Hopkins has 32 catches for 394 yards and a remarkable seven touchdowns.