Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Likely to rest Week 17

Hopkins (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to be active for the contest but won't be in line to play much, a source told Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The Texans can move up from the AFC's No. 4 seed to the No. 3 spot with a win and a Kansas City loss, but coach Bill O'Brien apparently isn't inclined to expose Hopkins or quarterback Deshaun Watson (back) to injury with the postseason on the horizon. Houston may already be locked into the No. 4 seed by the time the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff arrives, as the Chiefs host the Chargers as part of the 1 p.m. ET slate. With Will Fuller (groin) out, Hopkins in line to see limited work and Watson expected to serve as a backup, AJ McCarron will direct an offense lacking in its usual firepower.