Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again
Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Friday.
That was also the case Thursday, but come Saturday, it seems likely the Texans' top wideout will approach Monday night's game against the Titans minus an injury designation on Hoston's final Week 12 injury report.
