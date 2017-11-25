Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again on Friday
Hopkins (foot) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.
Hopkins was a limited participant for the second consecutive practice Friday, but head coach Bill O'Brien remains confident that Houston's top wide receiver will be ready to go Monday against Baltimore' second-ranked passing defense.
