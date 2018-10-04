Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again Thursday

Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.

Though the trio of injuries limited Hopkins' participation for the second straight day, he didn't appear visibly impacted during the portion of the session that was available to the media, per Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site. There's been little indication that any of the issues will prevent him from taking the field Sunday against the Cowboys, but he may need to turn in a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend. The same assortment of injuries resulted in him carrying a questionable tag into last week's eventual overtime win over the Colts after he only managed limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday.

