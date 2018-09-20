Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again Thursday
Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
The hamstring notation is a new one, so Hopkins' participation level/injury designation Friday will be worth monitoring. Still, despite his trio of issues, there's been nothing to suggest that the wideout's Week 3 status is in peril.
