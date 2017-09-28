Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again

Hopkins (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That's two straight days as a limited participant for Hopkins. He's the clear target leader for the Texans thus far, but there was a more even dispersal of the targets in last week's loss to the Patriots. Guys like tight end Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Bruce Ellington made significant contributions in the passing game. With Will Fuller (collarbone) expected to join the troops Sunday against the Titans, there are several viable options for quarterback Deshaun Watson.