Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again
Hopkins (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
That's two straight days as a limited participant for Hopkins. He's the clear target leader for the Texans thus far, but there was a more even dispersal of the targets in last week's loss to the Patriots. Guys like tight end Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Bruce Ellington made significant contributions in the passing game. With Will Fuller (collarbone) expected to join the troops Sunday against the Titans, there are several viable options for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Seven catches in Week 3•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Hauls in game-high seven passes Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds pay dirt in opener•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Puts thumb injury behind him•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Practices Monday•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.