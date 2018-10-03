Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice again
Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Hopkins was a limited participant all last week with the same trio of injuries, eventually catching 10 of 12 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts. With no report of a setback, he should be fine to face the Cowboys on Sunday night.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 10 passes•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go Week 4•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to suit up Week 4•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited with assortment of injuries•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Musters 86 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times