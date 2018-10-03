Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice again

Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Hopkins was a limited participant all last week with the same trio of injuries, eventually catching 10 of 12 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts. With no report of a setback, he should be fine to face the Cowboys on Sunday night.

