Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice Thursday

Hopkins (toe) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

The toe injury caused Hopkins to miss the Texans' final two practices of last week, with the wideout retaining a questionable tag into Houston's eventual 45-7 loss to Jacksonville. Hopkins ended up playing in the contest and managed to produce for a fantasy owners in an unfavorable spot, catching four of 13 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins isn't believed to have aggravated the toe issue during the outing and may just be having his practice reps monitored carefully for precautionary purposes, so the expectation is that he'll see a full slate of snaps Monday night against Pittsburgh.