Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice Thursday
Hopkins (toe) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
The toe injury caused Hopkins to miss the Texans' final two practices of last week, with the wideout retaining a questionable tag into Houston's eventual 45-7 loss to Jacksonville. Hopkins ended up playing in the contest and managed to produce for a fantasy owners in an unfavorable spot, catching four of 13 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins isn't believed to have aggravated the toe issue during the outing and may just be having his practice reps monitored carefully for precautionary purposes, so the expectation is that he'll see a full slate of snaps Monday night against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone in tough matchup•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suits up Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to play in Week 15•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable, but expected to play•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...