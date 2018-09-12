Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice Wednesday
Hopkins (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Hopkins "looked mobile" during Wednesday's practice, which hints that the wideout's limitations may have simply been maintenance-related.
