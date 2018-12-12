Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice Wednesday
Hopkins (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hopkins has been a fixture on injury reports all season, routinely logging limited practices, but he has yet to be in real peril of missing game action. Look for the Texans' top wideout to head into Saturday's game against the Jets minus an injury designation, once the team's final report of the week is submitted.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still nursing foot injury•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds pay dirt in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to face Indy•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Don't sweat two-game TD drought•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: No Week 13 designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...