Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice
Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
That's nothing unusual and with no reported injury setbacks in Week 13, we expect Hopkins to approach Sunday's game against the Colts minus an injury designation, a probable outcome that we'll look to confirm Friday.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Don't sweat two-game TD drought•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: No Week 13 designation•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Remains limited at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Touchdown streak snapped•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Ready for Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...