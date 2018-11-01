Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Thursday's practice
The Texans listed Hopkins (foot) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
The wideout has been a mainstay on Houston's injury reports throughout the season, but he's never truly been in any danger of missing game action. He'll likely be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Broncos and fill his usual high-volume role in a Houston aerial attack that added Demaryius Thomas to its ranks following Will Fuller's season-ending knee injury. After seeing double-digit targets in each of the Texans' first five games, Hopkins has fallen below that benchmark in each of the last three contests. That's due in large part to him drawing shadow coverage in those games from three of NFL's top young corners in Buffalo's Tre'Davious White, Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey and Miami's Xavien Howard, but Hopkins has made the most of his reduced targets by scoring four touchdowns during that stretch.
