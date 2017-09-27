Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Wednesday's practice

Hopkins (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins is on the injury report for the first time since Week 1 when he was still recovering from the thumb issue that bothered him throughout the preseason. With nothing to suggest the knee ailment is serious, he'll look to get back to full practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. Hopkins has led the Texans in targets, catches and receiving yards each week this season.