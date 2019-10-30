Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited by thumb issue

Hopkins was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a thumb injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins logged 76 of a possible 79 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders, finishing the day with a season-high 11 catches (on 13 targets) for 109 yards. At this point, there's nothing to suggest that his availability for the Week 9 game against the Jaguars is in any danger.