Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited in practice again
Hopkins (ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Despite spending nearly all of last season on the injury report, Hopkins played all 16 games for a fifth time in six years. It appears the Texans will limit his practice reps once again, with Hopkins nursing a rib injury after he put up an 8-111-2 receiving line on a 98 percent snap share in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints. Hopkins doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing Sunday's matchup with Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars.
