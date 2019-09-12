Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited in practice again

Hopkins (ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Despite spending nearly all of last season on the injury report, Hopkins played all 16 games for a fifth time in six years. It appears the Texans will limit his practice reps once again, with Hopkins nursing a rib injury after he put up an 8-111-2 receiving line on a 98 percent snap share in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints. Hopkins doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing Sunday's matchup with Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week