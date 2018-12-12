Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited practice
Hopkins (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hopkins has been a fixture on injury reports all season, routinely logging limited practices, but he has yet to be in real peril of missing game action. Look for the Texans' top wideout to head into Saturday's game against the Jets minus an injury designation, once the team's final report of the week is submitted.
