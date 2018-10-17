Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited to start week
Hopkins (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Hopkins was listed with the same injury last week prior to catching five of six targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 win over the Bills. His presence on the injury report has become a non-issue, but we can't say the same about a Week 7 matchup with Jacksonville.
