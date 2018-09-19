Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited to start week

Hopkins (thumb, ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Hopkins was listed with a foot injury last week, managing three consecutive limited practice sessions prior to a 6-110-1 receiving line on 11 targets in a 20-17 loss to the Titans. He apparently hurt his thumb somewhere along the way, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing Sunday against the Giants.

