Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited with assortment of injuries
Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There's no reason to believe any of the three injuries is serious, considering Hopkins has been on the field for all but one snap through the first three games of the season, drawing either 10 or 11 targets in each contest. He was listed with the same assortment of injuries last week, logging limited practices sessions Wednesday-Friday before being removed from the final injury report. Hopkins should be fine to handle his usual workload Sunday in Indianapolis.
