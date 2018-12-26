Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited at practice

Hopkins (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

There was some intrigue regarding Hopkins' Week 16 status, but the wideout was on the field for all 65 of the Texans' snaps on offense in the team's 32-30 loss to the Eagles, en route to logging nine catches on 12 targets for 104 yards. With no setbacks in that contest it seems safe to assume that Hopkins' limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.

