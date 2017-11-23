Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited by foot issue
Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Despite the wideout's listed limitations at practice, coach Bill O'Brien noted Wednesday that Hopkins is slated to play Monday night against the Ravens. "He's all right," O'Brien said of Hopkins. "He rode the bike a little bit. He'll be there Monday night." We'll track Hopkins' status as the week continues, but it's plausible that he could end up without an official injury designation upon the release of the Texans' final Week 12 injury report, which is due Saturday.
