Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited Monday

Hopkins (foot) was limited at Monday's walk-through, the Texans' official site reports.

Hopkins has carried a foot injury with him at various points in the season, only to brush it off by gameday. Although his weekly target count has fallen to the single digits the past two games, he salvaged his day both times by reaching the end zone. Don't be surprised if Hopkins remains limited all week in advance of Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

