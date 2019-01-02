Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited, per usual
Hopkins (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins was a limited participant in the vast majority of practices during the regular season, typically listed with either a foot, ankle or thumb injury. He should be fine for Saturday's playoff game against a Colts team that allowed him to post a 14-205-2 receiving line on 22 targets in two previous matchups.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Starts week limited•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 12 catches•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Restricted again in practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Tops century mark in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...