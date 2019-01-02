Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited, per usual

Hopkins (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins was a limited participant in the vast majority of practices during the regular season, typically listed with either a foot, ankle or thumb injury. He should be fine for Saturday's playoff game against a Colts team that allowed him to post a 14-205-2 receiving line on 22 targets in two previous matchups.

