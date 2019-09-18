Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited Wednesday

Hopkins (ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Hopkins was on the field for 94 percent of the Texans' snaps on offense in the team's Week 2 win over the Jaguars. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll operate under the assumption that the wideout's practice reps are simply being managed, just as they were all of last week.

