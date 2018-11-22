Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited
Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Hopkins was on the field for all 63 of the Texans' snaps on offense in Week 11's win over Washington. With no reported setbacks in that game, we'll operate under the assumption that his listed imitations Thursday were maintenance-related.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Stretches TD streak to five•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go for Week 11•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Racks up 10 catches in thrilling victory•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go this week•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...