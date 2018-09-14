Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable, but expected to play

Though Hopkins (foot) and fellow wideout Will Fuller (hamstring) are listed as questionable on the Texans' Week 2 injury report, both are expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Official confirmation on that front will arrive prior to Sunday's early slate of games, but barring something unexpected, Hopkins should be available to handle his usual high-volume role in the Texans' passing game.

