Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable; expected to play, per coach

Hopkins (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice Thursday and Friday.

Despite the Texans' ultra-productive wideout having missed back-to-back practices, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com relays that coach Bill O'Brien said that he expects Hopkins to play this weekend. Fortunately for those who would normally plan to roll with Hopkins in Week 15 fantasy lineups, the Texans kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. As a result, the wideout's ultimate playing status will be clarified before the first big wave of games on this week's NFL slate, with two teams having played Thursday and four going on Saturday.

