Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable this week
Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Given that he practiced all week -- albeit in a limited capacity -- we'd be surprised if Hopkins weren't active this weekend. Fortunately for those inclined to utilize the target-gobbling wideout in Week 4 lineups, the Texans kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.
