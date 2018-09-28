Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable this week

Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Given that he practiced all week -- albeit in a limited capacity -- we'd be surprised if Hopkins weren't active this weekend. Fortunately for those inclined to utilize the target-gobbling wideout in Week 4 lineups, the Texans kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.