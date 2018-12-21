Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable
Hopkins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
The "questionable" designation implies that Hopkins, who has been an injury-report regular this season (but has yet to miss a game) is a bit more banged up than usual. Still, we'd be very surprised if he didn't suit up this weekend, with his active status a likely outcome that will be confirmed in advance of the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with the Texans and Eagles squaring off at 1:00 ET. Assuming he plays, Hopkins -- who has been targeted 33 times over his last three outings -- will be in line to handle a high-volume role in the Houston offense in Week 16.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Restricted again Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited session•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Able to practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suffers injury, plays on•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Explodes for 170 yards•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...