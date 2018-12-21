Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable

Hopkins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

The "questionable" designation implies that Hopkins, who has been an injury-report regular this season (but has yet to miss a game) is a bit more banged up than usual. Still, we'd be very surprised if he didn't suit up this weekend, with his active status a likely outcome that will be confirmed in advance of the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with the Texans and Eagles squaring off at 1:00 ET. Assuming he plays, Hopkins -- who has been targeted 33 times over his last three outings -- will be in line to handle a high-volume role in the Houston offense in Week 16.