Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Friday
Hopkins (toe) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.
We'll circle back on Hopkins' status Saturday, but we fully expect him to play Monday afternoon against the Steelers, an outcome that would be confirmed if the NFL's passing target leader (170) approaches the contest minus an injury designation.
