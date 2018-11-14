Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Hopkins (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hopkins played all but one of the Texans' 62 snaps on offense in Week 9's win over the Broncos, en route to hauling in 10 of his 12 targets for 105 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we expect Hopkins -- who has scored in four straight games -- to be fine for Sunday's game against Washington.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Racks up 10 catches in thrilling victory•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go this week•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...