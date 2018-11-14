Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Hopkins (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Hopkins played all but one of the Texans' 62 snaps on offense in Week 9's win over the Broncos, en route to hauling in 10 of his 12 targets for 105 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we expect Hopkins -- who has scored in four straight games -- to be fine for Sunday's game against Washington.

More News
Our Latest Stories