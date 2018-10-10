Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

The same limited listing applies to fellow wideouts Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Will Fuller (hamstring). That said, Hopkins was on the field for all 80 of the Texans' offensive snaps in the Week 5 win over the Cowboys and reported no injury coming out of the contest. It's thus suspected his limitations Wednesday were mainly maintenance-related.

