Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice
Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins was on the field for all but one of the Texans' 65 snaps on offense in Week 12's win over the Titans. With no reported setbacks in that game, we'll operate under the assumption that his listed imitations Wednesday were maintenance-related and that come Friday, the wideout will be removed from the Texans' injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...