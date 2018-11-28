Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice

Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins was on the field for all but one of the Texans' 65 snaps on offense in Week 12's win over the Titans. With no reported setbacks in that game, we'll operate under the assumption that his listed imitations Wednesday were maintenance-related and that come Friday, the wideout will be removed from the Texans' injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns.

