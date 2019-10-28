Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes 11 catches in victory

Hopkins caught 11 of 13 targets for 109 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.

In the absence of Will Fuller (hamstring), Hopkins was targeted on 28 percent of his team's passes while exceeding the 100-yard mark for the second straight game. He averaged an underwhelming 9.9 yards per reception, but his season-high 11 grabs helped him to another productive day through sheer volume. Hopkins has come alive of late, with at least nine catches or 88 receiving yards in four straight games. He'll look to continue his recent success next Sunday on the road against the Jaguars.

