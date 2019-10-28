Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes 11 catches in victory
Hopkins caught 11 of 13 targets for 109 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.
In the absence of Will Fuller (hamstring), Hopkins was targeted on 28 percent of his team's passes while exceeding the 100-yard mark for the second straight game. He averaged an underwhelming 9.9 yards per reception, but his season-high 11 grabs helped him to another productive day through sheer volume. Hopkins has come alive of late, with at least nine catches or 88 receiving yards in four straight games. He'll look to continue his recent success next Sunday on the road against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Best game since opener•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes nine catches•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scoring drought endures•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Held in check versus Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...